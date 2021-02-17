Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 67 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

Western Quebec has 14 new cases and one more death.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 67 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and no more deaths.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are now in an orange zone, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is a green zone.

Numbers to watch

1.8%: The percentage of COVID-19 tests coming back positive, up slightly from the last update.

31.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

225: The number of cases linked to Ottawa's five active shelter outbreaks, 35 more than a week ago.

40,930: The number of vaccine doses administered in Ottawa, up by nearly 1,000 since Tuesday's update. More than 61,000 doses have been given in the wider region.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting 14 new cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday and one more death.

Restrictions in that region will be loosened further next week.