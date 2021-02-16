Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 31 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and one more death.

More than 40,000 vaccine doses have been given in Ottawa.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 31 new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday and one more death.

Non-essential businesses including restaurants, gyms and salons can open their doors to customers once more across eastern Ontario, albeit with some restrictions.

Ottawa and communities under the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) are orange zones, with slightly more restrictive rules than the rest of eastern Ontario, which is green.

Numbers to watch

40,013: The number of vaccine doses given out in Ottawa. More than 60,000 have been given in the wider region.

7: The number of long-term care home COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

1: The number of those outbreaks where a resident has tested positive. The rest are limited to staff.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

29.3 The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents has stabilized in recent days.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Restrictions in Quebec have been loosened to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew remains in the Outaouais.

An update on Quebec's March break is expected by 5 p.m. ET.