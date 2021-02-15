Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 59 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death Monday.

There are 438 known active cases in the city.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 59 new cases of COVID-19 on Family Day, as well as one more death. The city's death toll now stands at 433.

OPH is also reporting 46 more resolved cases.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined.

Starting Tuesday, many non-essential businesses, including restaurants, gyms and salons, can open their doors to customers once more, albeit with some restrictions.

The City of Ottawa will also gradually reopen its services to the public.

Numbers to watch

28.5: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, a slight increase since Sunday.

1.00: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

1.6%: Ottawa's average test positivity rate, which has declined in recent weeks.

31: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa, one fewer than on Sunday.

Across the region

In western Quebec, 17 new cases of COVID-19 were recorded on Monday.

Restrictions in Quebec have been loosened to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew remains in the Outaouais.

Some communities west of Ottawa are no longer under the stay-at-home order.