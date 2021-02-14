Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 45 new cases of COVID-19.

As of Sunday, there are 426 known active cases in the city.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 45 new cases of COVID-19 on Valentine's Day and zero deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined.

Starting Tuesday, many non-essential businesses, including restaurants, gyms and salons, can open their doors to customers once more, albeit with some restrictions.

The City of Ottawa will also gradually reopen services to the public.

Numbers to watch

26: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, which has dropped slightly since Saturday.

0.82: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

1.6%: Ottawa's average test positivity rate, which has declined in recent weeks.

32: The number of outbreaks in Ottawa, two more than on Saturday.

Across the region

In western Quebec, 25 new cases were recorded on Sunday.

Restrictions in Quebec have been loosened to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew remains in the Outaouais.

Some communities west of Ottawa are no longer under the stay-at-home order.