Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 46 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths.

As of Saturday, there are 420 active cases in the city.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 46 new cases of COVID-19 and three more deaths on Saturday, raising the city's death toll to 432.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined.

Starting Tuesday, many non-essential businesses, including restaurants, gyms and salons, can open their doors to customers once more, albeit with some restrictions.

The City of Ottawa will also gradually reopen services to the public.

Numbers to watch

27.6: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents, which has dropped since Friday.

0.82: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has also gone down since yesterday. Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

1.6%: Ottawa's average test positivity rate, which has declined in recent weeks.

30: The number of outbreaks throughout Ottawa, two fewer than on Friday.

Across the region

Restrictions in Quebec have been loosened to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew remains in the Outaouais.

Some communities west of Ottawa are no longer under the stay-at-home order.