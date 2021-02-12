Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 42 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

As of Friday, 417 cases remain active in the city.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 42 new cases of COVID-19 and one more fatality on Friday, raising the city's death toll to 429.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined.

The province is expected to announce on Friday afternoon which pandemic colour category Ottawa will be placed under when the stay-at-home order lifts on Feb. 16.

On Monday, Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said it's possible the capital will return to the orange alert level as part of a provincial reopening plan.

Numbers to watch

30.1: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents dropped slightly on Friday.

1.09: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), rises. Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

1.6%: Ottawa's average test positivity rate, which has declined in recent weeks.

32: The number of ongoing outbreaks throughout Ottawa, two more than on Thursday.

Across the region

Restrictions in Quebec have been loosened to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew remains in the Outaouais.

Some communities west of Ottawa are no longer under the stay-at-home order. The rest of eastern Ontario should join them on Tuesday.