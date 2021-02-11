Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 56 new cases of COVID-19.

More than 52,000 vaccine doses have been given in the wider region.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 56 new cases of COVID-19 Thursday and no more deaths.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday it's possible the capital will return to the orange alert level Tuesday as part of a provincial reopening plan. Ottawa was at the orange level before the provincial shutdown in late December.

Numbers to watch

30.8: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents is stable.

1.09: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), rises. Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

205: How many cases are linked to six active outbreaks at Ottawa shelters, seven more than on Wednesday.

52,191: As of noon, the number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region.

Across the region

Restrictions in Quebec have been loosened to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew remains in the Outaouais.

Some communities west of Ottawa are no longer under the stay-at-home order. The rest of eastern Ontario should join them on Tuesday.