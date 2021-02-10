Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 26 new cases of COVID-19 and one more death.

The city's COVID-19 hospitalizations haven't been this low in more than a month.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 26 new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday and one more death.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday it's possible the capital would return to the orange alert level Tuesday, Feb. 16, as part of a provincial reopening plan that reintroduces its five-colour scale.

Ottawa was orange before the lockdown was declared in late December.

Numbers to watch

30.7: The rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents has dropped.

0.9: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Health officials consider the spread under control if it's below one.

1.5%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate has dipped slightly.

19: The number of Ottawa residents in hospital for COVID-19 treatment, the lowest number since Jan. 3.

34,774: The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses given in Ottawa. That represents an increase of more than 3,200 doses since the last update Monday.

Across the region

Western Quebec's health authority is reporting eight new cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

Lockdown restrictions in Quebec have been loosened to allow many non-essential businesses to reopen, although an 8 p.m. curfew remains in the Outaouais.

Some communities west of Ottawa are no longer under the stay-at-home order. The rest of eastern Ontario should join them next Tuesday.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit said Tuesday it should move to green or yellow when that happens.