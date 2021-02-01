Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 22 new cases of COVID-19.

Three more people have died in the Eastern Ontario Health Unit's area.

Health officials in western Quebec report nine new cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) recorded 22 new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths on Monday.

OPH is also reporting 71 more resolved cases.

The infection rate in Ottawa rose to record levels after Christmas, but has since declined to the point where elementary and secondary students were allowed to return to the classroom Monday.

The current lockdown in eastern Ontario that started Dec. 26 is in place until at least Feb. 11. A provincial stay-at-home order also remains in effect.

Numbers to watch

36.8: The number of new COVID-19 cases per 100,000 Ottawa residents continues to decline.

0.87: The average number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). Anything below one suggests the spread is coming under control.

1.8%: Ottawa's average test positivity percentage, down since the last update.

26,337: The number of COVID-19 vaccine doses administered in Ottawa, including more than 1,200 since Friday.

2,700: New COVID-19 cases last month, most of them in the first two weeks. January saw more confirmed cases in Ottawa than any other month since the pandemic began.

Across the region

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) logged three more deaths and 36 new cases over the weekend. Like OPH, the EOHU had more confirmed cases in January than any other month, with 825.

Western Quebec is reporting nine new cases of COVID-19 and no more deaths.

Quebec's government plans to adjust some lockdown restrictions in the province next week.