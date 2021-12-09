Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 32 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Its medical officer of health raises concerns about its rise in cases.

The Kingston area again breaks several pandemic records.

Hastings Prince Edward has set outbreak records.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 32 more COVID-19 cases on Thursday and no deaths.

The city has 451 known active cases, a one-day drop after increasing for eight consecutive days. That total is near where it was at the start of autumn.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday people in the city should limit unmasked indoor contact with people who are not fully vaccinated, including children newly eligible for vaccines, because of a "consistent and significant increase" in COVID-19 cases.

Reserachers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low for weeks. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 3.

22: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, the same as one week ago.

1.10: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

40.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It hadn't reached 40 since Sept. 22, the first day of autumn.

34: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, seven more than in Wednesday's update.

29: The number of those outbreaks in child-care settings, including 23 in elementary schools.

5: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, which is slowly dropping. All patients are 60 or older.

1: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Known active case counts have risen in most parts of the region, and most health authorities have warned about increased spread.

Quebec reported 41 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Thursday.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported 32 more cases. Active cases continue to be more concentrated in the Leeds-Grenville area, which makes up 48 of the health unit's 60 known active cases.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 20 more cases. An outbreak linked to 11 cases that has closed Marmora Public School is its largest school outbreak yet, and a Trenton community outbreak of 30 cases is its largest reported COVID-19 outbreak of any kind.

Renfrew County reported nine more cases Thursday.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health broke several of its pandemic records again Wednesday. Its 30 local COVID-19 hospital patients are more than four times any other local health authority, and its 439 known active cases are nearly three times more than its record before this autumn spike.

There have been more than 3.8 million doses administered in the wider Ottawa-Gatineau region; nearly 80,000 in the last week. That count has risen again recently with eligibility expanding for third doses and for first doses among children ages five to 11.