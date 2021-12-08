Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 74 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Most of the city's pandemic trends are rising, with key exceptions.

The Kingston area again breaks several pandemic records.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 74 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday — once again its most cases in a daily report since the end of September — and no deaths.

The city has 475 known active cases, also back around levels last seen in the beginning of autumn.

Reserachers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low for weeks. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 3.

2.8%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises again.

20: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, more than one week ago.

1.21: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

39.8: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It hasn't reached 40 since Sept. 22, the first day of autumn.

27: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable. There are 17 elementary school outbreaks.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, which is slowly dropping. All patients are 60 or older.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

872,183: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, up about 3,800 doses from Monday's update. That's 87 per cent of the eligible population.

816,182: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated, about 600 more than on Monday. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

29,887: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 39 per cent of the population within that age group. About 3,400 kids in that age range got a first shot Monday or Tuesday.

Across the region

Known active case counts have risen in most parts of the region, and most health authorities have warned about increased spread.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 30 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday, Quebec reported 22 more in the Outaouais and Renfrew County reported seven more, each around their weekly average.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health broke daily, active and average case records and its COVID hospitalization record with its Tuesday update. Its medical officer of health is asking residents to avoid in-person gatherings.

The Eastern Ontario Health Unit's medical officer of health says a factory outbreak in Ingleside is up to nearly 80 linked cases, split just about evenly between workers and their close contacts. Most close contacts were not vaccinated.