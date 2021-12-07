Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 68 more cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

The city's hospitalizations and outbreaks are stable.

Case trends are slowly rising across the wider region.

Hastings Prince Edward has broken weekly case records.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 68 more COVID-19 cases on Tuesday and no deaths.

It's the city's highest daily count since the last week of September and the seventh straight day the count has been at or above 50.

The city has 448 known active cases, also back around levels last seen in early autumn.

Researchers measuring the levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them low since the start of November 2021. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 26.

27: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, fewer than one week ago.

1.17: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

35.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It has risen for six straight days.

28: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable. There are 18 elementary school outbreaks and none involving a hospital.

45: The number of cases now linked to an outbreak involving a recreation program. It's Ottawa's second-largest community outbreak yet.

7: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All are 60 or older.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Known active case counts are rising in most parts of the region, and most health authorities have warned about increased spread.

The Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit was the latest to do that on Monday, particularly for the Brockville area. The health unit reported six more COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 19 more cases Tuesday, the same day its new school symptom rules began. It has broken its weekly total and active case records.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health keeps setting local active case records and its COVID-19 deaths have doubled from six to 12 in two weeks. Its medical officer of health is asking residents to avoid in-person gatherings.