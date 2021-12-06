Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 55 more cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Case trends are slowly rising in the city.

35% of its children age 5-11 have had a first dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported their first death in a month.

Kitigan Zibi shuts schools, daycares because of an outbreak.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 55 more COVID-19 cases on Monday and no more deaths. It's the sixth straight day its daily case count has been at or above 50.

The city has 431 known active cases, back around levels last seen in early autumn.

Researchers measuring the levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them low since the start of November 2021. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 26.

2.5%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises.

1.28: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

34.2: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, has risen five straight days.

28: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable.

7: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All are age 60 or older.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

868,379: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, up about 5,200 doses from a Saturday update. That's 87 per cent of the eligible population.

815,587: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated, about 600 more than on Saturday. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

26,484: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 35 per cent of the population within that age group. Just under 5,000 kids in that age range got a first shot over the weekend.

Across the region

Every health authority has more than 100 known active cases except for in Renfrew County and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties, 53 and 37 respectively.

All except Ottawa are giving their first updates since Friday:

Quebec reported 61 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais over those three days.

Hastings Prince Edward reported 54 more cases. Thirty-one are in Belleville.and 29 are fully vaccinated.

Renfrew County reported 29 more cases, just about doubling its active case count.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark reported 24 more cases and one death, its first since Nov. 5.

Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg Chief Dylan Whiteduck says there's an outbreak linked to eight cases in the community as of Monday morning, temporarily closing daycares and schools.