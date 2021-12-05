Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
OPH reports 55 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday
- Ottawa reported 55 more cases of COVID-19 on Sunday.
- Many key numbers are slowly rising in the city.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 55 more COVID-19 cases on Sunday but no new deaths. The city has 414 known active cases.
Numbers to watch
3: Residents age 12 and up who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 26.
2.2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises.
1.21: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.
31.9: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
27: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable.
8: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All are age 60 or older.
2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.
863,174: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.
815,201: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.
21,530: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 28 per cent of the population within that age group.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversation Create account
Already have an account?