Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 63 more cases of COVID-19 on Saturday.

Many key numbers are slowly rising in the city.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 63 more COVID-19 cases on Saturday and no more deaths. The city has 398 known active cases.

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 26.

2.2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises.

1.12: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

31.0: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, is above 30 for the first time in about two months.

27: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable.

10: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All are age 60 or older.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

863,174: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine.

815,201: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

21,530: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 28 per cent of the population within that age group.

Across the region