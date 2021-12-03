Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 60 more cases of COVID-19 on Friday.

Many key numbers are slowly rising in the city.

One-quarter of its newly eligible children have had their first vaccine dose.

High case counts again in Hastings Prince Edward, Renfrew County

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 60 more COVID-19 cases on Friday and no more deaths. The city currently has 363 known active cases, rising to where it was about two weeks ago.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low over the past month. ( 613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 26.

2.2%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive slightly rises.

24: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, the same as one week ago.

1.02: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

30.3: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, is above 30 for the first time in about two months.

27: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable. A 14-student outbreak at Holy Family elementary school has ended.

21: A recent outbreak that started among staff in a recreation or after-school program is up to 21 cases. It's the largest outbreak of its kind yet in Ottawa.

10: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All are age 50 or older.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

860,401: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 5,600 more than Wednesday. That's 86 per cent of the population eligible for a vaccine.

814,745: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated, about 750 more than Wednesday. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

19,020: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 25 per cent of the population within that age group. Of those, 5,133 doses were administered over Wednesday and Thursday.

Across the region

The Kingston area has set case and hospitalization records in its recent surge. Its incidence rate of 102.8 remains among the worst in Ontario, though it is beginning to stabilize.

COVID-19 cases are on the rise in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KFLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KFLA</a>, largely due to the Three C's; Closed Spaces, Crowded Places, and Close-contact settings. Avoid the three C's and help bring our numbers down. <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/COVID19KFLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#COVID19KFLA</a> <a href="https://t.co/zavOp41tiJ">pic.twitter.com/zavOp41tiJ</a> —@KFLAPH

Quebec reported 31 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Friday, again raising its weekly average.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 25 more cases, about half of them in Belleville and about half unvaccinated people. The area's medical officer of health said the recent rise in cases is very concerning and asked people to limit close contacts.

Renfrew County's health unit reported 10 more COVID-19 cases, its largest one-day increase since the end of May. Officials there are also warning residents about a recent rise in cases, and urge anyone with symptoms to isolate and get tested.

Akwesasne's 50 cases in the last week between its northern and southern sections are more than the pandemic total in each of the area's other, smaller First Nations.