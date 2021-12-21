Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

City staff hand out wristbands to people waiting to pick up rapid COVID-19 antigen test kits in Ottawa's Barrhaven community on Tuesday. The delivery of the tests to Ottawa was delayed and people were instructed to return later in the day. (Blair Gable/Reuters)

Ottawa reports 325 cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Some key COVID indicators are now at levels nearing the 3rd wave highs.

City hospitalizations remain stable.

The Kingston area's record case growth climbs higher.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 325 new cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday and no more deaths.

The city has 2,147 known active cases. One week ago it knew of 802. That count and some of the others below are at levels that near highs set during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2021.

OPH said Dec. 20 it wasn't able to keep up with testing demands, which will affect its confirmed case count.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Friday residents should keep gatherings as small as possible to cut back on the spread of the Omicron variant and in doing so, try to prevent further strain on the health-care system and staff.

Numbers to watch

50: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents. Another 537 cases are presumed to be Omicron. Wastewater researchers say it looks like Omicron has taken over.

Preliminary data from samples collected December 17-19 indicates that as of Sunday, Omicron is the totality of the ww signal. We will post that data soon via twitter and at <a href="https://t.co/KyvC8Cn7vV">https://t.co/KyvC8Cn7vV</a>. Thanks to the Ottawa WBE crew <a href="https://twitter.com/RobDelatolla?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@RobDelatolla</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/emerc19?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@emerc19</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/PatrickAoust?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@PatrickAoust</a> <a href="https://twitter.com/WalaaEidCanada?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">@WalaaEidCanada</a> —@rnaguru

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 10.

35: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, about the same as one week ago.Changes are in the works for Ottawa's testing eligibility.

Researchers measuring the levels of novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater found them starting to rise in the second week of December. They believe lower levels this wave are because Omicron sheds less or because of the city's good vaccination rate. (613covid.ca)

1.55: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

170.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. The highest rate on record is 222.4 on April 17, 2021.

52: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, four more than on Monday. Three long-term care homes now have an outbreak, as does a unit of the Civic campus of The Ottawa Hospital.

31: The number of those outbreaks in schools. Most have five or fewer cases.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital is stable. Five are 70 or older and there's now someone in their 30s among them.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

The Kingston area

491.8: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health is the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic, according to its medical officer of health. It rose again Monday after a few days of stability.

1,574: The record number of active cases in the region. It's broken records for 15 straight days now that the health unit has adjusted its resolved case count.

KFL&A first broke its active case record about six weeks ago. The count is now about 10 times higher. (KFL&A Public Health)

24: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Thirteen of them are in intensive care.

50: The record number of active outbreaks in KFL&A. The 260 active cases linked to them are fewer than Thursday's peak.

Across the region

Quebec reported 142 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Tuesday. Its case counts have started to consistently top 100 again for the first time since April 2021.

Hastings Prince Edward (HPE) and Leeds, Grenville and Lanark (LGL) counties each reported 42 more cases.

According to the Ontario science table's count, KFL&A, Ottawa, HPE and LGL all rank among the eight highest per capita case rates in the province.

Renfrew County reported 18 more cases. It has one of the lowest per capita case rates in Ontario, albeit one that's rising.

The wider region has passed 5,200 known active cases. It had about 1,000 total on Dec. 1.