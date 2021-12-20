Ottawa reports 312 more COVID-19 cases, nearly 2,000 active

A delivery worker carries a Skip the Dishes bag in downtown Ottawa's ByWard Market last January. Eleven months later, restaurants in the city again have a lowered capacity. (Andrew Lee/CBC)

Ottawa reports 312 cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Some key COVID indicators are now at levels close to the 3rd wave.

City's hospitalizations remain stable.

The Kingston area's record case growth is slowing.

There were record weekly case counts in two health units.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 312 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no more deaths.

The city has 1,941 known active cases. One week ago it had 733. That count and some of the others below are at levels that near highs set during the third wave of the COVID-19 pandemic in the spring of 2021.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Friday residents should keep gatherings as small as possible, avoid large crowds and not play indoor sports for the foreseeable future to cut back on the spread of COVID-19 and the Omicron variant.

OPH said Monday the demands on its testing system are unprecedented.

Numbers to watch

28: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents, nine more than on Sunday. Another 498 cases are presumed to be the Omicron variant but require verification.

A bar graph showing coronavirus variants among Ottawa residents. Omicron cases started to move ahead of other types of variants on Dec. 6. (Ottawa Public Health)

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 10.

8.7%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive significantly rises from Friday's 6.3 per cent. It's about four times higher than it was on Dec. 1.

1.59: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one and it hasn't been this high since July 2020.

143: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's about five times higher than it was on Dec. 1.

48: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is the same as on Sunday.

30: The number of those outbreaks in schools. Most have five or fewer cases.

4: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital is stable. All are 70 or older.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

888,599: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of about 3,700 from Friday's update. That's 89 per cent of the eligible population.

819,816: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, up 1,100 from Friday. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

156,763: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose, up about 36,000 from Friday.

43,594: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 57 per cent of the population within that age group. About 2,900 got their shot in the last three days.

The Kingston area

470.8: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health is the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic, according to its medical officer of health. It has been stable for three days.

1,355: The record number of active cases in the region. Friday broke a streak of 11 straight record-breaking days.

KFL&A first broke its active case record about six weeks ago. (KFL&A Public Health)

27: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Fourteen of them are in intensive care.

50: The record number of active outbreaks in KFL&A. The 260 active cases linked to them are fewer than Thursday's peak.

Across the region

Every health unit except for Ottawa and the Kingston area has given its first update since Friday:

Quebec reported 349 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais over those three days. It just had its most cases in a week since April 2021.

Hastings Prince Edward reported 143 more cases, breaking its weekly case record for the third straight week and setting a new active case record with 361.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported 142 more, setting local daily and weekly case records over the weekend.

Renfrew County reported 22 more cases. It has one of the lowest per capita case rates in the province.

The wider region has about 4,600 known active cases. One week ago it had about 2,400. It has also passed four million vaccine doses given.

Ontario and Quebec have each tightened restrictions and expanded third vaccine dose eligibility in recent days in response to the quickly spreading Omicron variant and the further harm it could cause to the health-care system.

Health units for the Belleville, Kingston and Leeds,Grenville and Lanark areas are asking residents to avoid in-person gatherings, as are councils for Akwesasne and Kitigan Zibi Anishinabeg.