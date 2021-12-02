Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reported 62 more cases of COVID-19 on Thursday.

Most key numbers remain stable in the city.

29 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais, 14 in Hastings Prince Edward.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 62 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no more deaths. The city currently has 350 known active cases.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday that COVID-19 levels remain relatively stable in the city, and said OPH will inform residents of any changes to public health measures due to the arrival of the omicron variant.

So far, four cases of the variant have been detected in Ottawa.

Default Caption Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low since the start of November 2021. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 26.

22: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, about the same as one week ago.

0.97: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

29: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

27: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. A new outbreak that started among staff in a recreation or after school program has spread to 13 people.

11: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All but one are 60 or over.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Quebec reported 29 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Thursday. The region averaged about 15 new cases a day over the last week, more than the week before.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 14 more cases, 12 involving unvaccinated people. The area's medical officer of health said the recent rise in cases is very concerning and asked people to limit close contacts.

Renfrew County's health unit reported one more COVID-19 case. Officials there are also warning residents about a recent rise in cases, and urge anyone with symptoms to isolate and get tested.

The Kingston area has about 300 known active cases. There are more local patients in an ICU with COVID-19 than there are in the rest of the wider region combined. The area's incidence rate of 104.7 remains among the worst in Ontario, though it is beginning to stabilize.

About 50,000 COVID-19 vaccine doses were given to local residents over the last week, due largely to the introduction of vaccination for children age five to 11.