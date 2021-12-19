333 more COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Sunday

Pedestrians walk along Bank Street in downtown Ottawa in early December 2021 during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Sunday, health officials reported 333 new cases of the virus. (Trevor Pritchard/CBC)

Ottawa reports 333 cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Many key COVID indicators grow quickly.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 333 new cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the highest single-day total since April and the eighth time the city has surpassed the 300 case threshold.

In comparison, health officials reported 98 new cases of the virus last Sunday.

The city has 1,695 known active cases, an increase of 286 since Saturday.

Numbers to watch

19: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents, one more than on Saturday. Another 397 cases are presumed to be the Omicron variant but require verification.

A bar graph showing coronavirus variants among Ottawa residents. Omicron cases started to move ahead of other types of variants on Dec. 6. (Ottawa Public Health)

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 10.

6.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. It was 2.1 per cent on Dec. 1.

1.70: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one and it hasn't been this high since July 2020.

132.6: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. Saturday's update was the first time the number has crossed into the triple digits since early May.

48: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

33: The number of those outbreaks in school and child-care settings, including 23 in elementary schools.

5: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital is stable. All are 70 or older.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

884,898: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 89 per cent of the eligible population.

818,722: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

120,987: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose.

40,682: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 53 per cent of the population within that age group. About 2,000 got their shot in the last two days.

The Kingston area

470.8: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health. Earlier this week, it was announced that the region had the highest rate of COVID-19 cases on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic, according to its medical officer of health.

1,355: The number of active cases in the region.

The Kingston area first broke its active case record more than a month ago. (KFL&A Public Health)

27: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Fourteen of them are in intensive care.

50: The number of active outbreaks in KFL&A, with 260 active cases linked to them.

Across the region