251 more COVID-19 cases in Ottawa Saturday

A cyclist makes their way through downtown Ottawa on Dec. 17, 2021, during the COVID-19 pandemic. On Saturday, health officials reported 251 new cases of the virus. (Vincent Yergeau/CBC)

Ottawa reports 251 cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Many key COVID indicators grow quickly.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 251 new cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, one of the highest single-day totals since the spring.

The city has 1,409 known active cases, an increase of 186 since Friday.

Numbers to watch

18: The number of confirmed Omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents. In total, 379 cases are presumed to be the Omicron variant but require further verification.

A bar graph showing coronavirus variants among Ottawa residents. Omicron cases started to move ahead of other types of variants on Dec. 6. (Ottawa Public Health)

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 10.

6.3%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. It was 2.1 per cent on Dec. 1.

1.67: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one and it hasn't been this high since July 2020.

112: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It's the first time the number has crossed into the triple digits since early May.

52: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

37: The number of those outbreaks in school and child-care settings, including 27 in elementary schools.

3: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital is stable. All are 70 or older.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

884,898: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 89 per cent of the eligible population.

818,722: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

120,987: The number of Ottawa residents with a third dose.

40,682: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 53 per cent of the population within that age group. About 2,000 got their shot in the last two days.

The Kingston area

468.9: The weekly incidence rate for Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington (KFL&A) Public Health remains the highest on record for any Canadian health unit during the pandemic, according to its medical officer of health.

1,276: The number of active cases in the region.

The Kingston area first broke its active case record more than a month ago. (KFL&A Public Health)

27: The number of KFL&A residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in a local hospital. Fourteen of them are in intensive care.

48: The number of active outbreaks in KFL&A, with 262 active cases linked to them.

Across the region