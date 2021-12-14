Ottawa reports 124 more COVID-19 cases, most active cases since end of May

Ottawa reports 124 cases of COVID-19 on Tuesday.

OPH declares nine more COVID-19 outbreaks.

Outbreak records set in Ottawa and the Belleville area.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 124 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday and no new deaths.

The city's 802 known active cases are the highest since the last week of May.

OPH warns residents that rising cases are affecting its ability to contact trace. The city's testing task force is also warning its resources are being stretched.

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 3.

37: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, up significantly from the 27-hour average one week ago.

8: The number of confirmed omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents. OPH has confirmed community transmission.

1.29: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

63.1: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day average of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It has doubled in nine days.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital is stable. All current patients are 60 or older.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

42: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, nine more than on Monday.

35: The number of those outbreaks in school and child-care settings, including 28 in elementary schools.

53: The number of cases linked to an outbreak at Half Moon Bay elementary school, all students. It's now the city's largest child-care COVID outbreak on record.

55: The number of cases linked to a sports and recreation outbreak. It's now the city's largest community COVID outbreak on record.

Across the region

Many local health authorities have warned about an increase in COVID-19 spread, with fears it will get worse as omicron takes over. Most of the Kingston area's weekend cases are suspected to be omicron.

Health units for the Belleville, Kingston and Leeds,Grenville and Lanark (LGL) areas, which have set pandemic records in recent days, ask residents to avoid in-person gatherings. Akwesasne's council has done the same.

Quebec reported 55 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Tuesday and LGL reported 33 more cases.

Hastings Prince Edward reported 26 more cases, as its active case count lowers, but the health unit also reports a new record of 29 active outbreaks.

Renfrew County reported four more COVID-19 cases and it has 34 known active cases. It is the only health unit with fewer than 100 active cases in the wider region, even if it's the region's smallest in terms of population.