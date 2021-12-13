Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 129 cases of COVID-19 on Monday.

Its active case count has doubled in 10 days.

The wider region's active case count has doubled since Dec. 1.

Some health units broke weekly case records.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 129 new cases of COVID-19 on Monday, its highest one-day count in seven months, and no new deaths.

The city's 733 known active cases are about double the total reported 10 days ago.

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 3.

3.8%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises again.

8: The number of confirmed omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents. OPH has confirmed community transmission.

1.31: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), has been steadily rising for about three weeks. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

56.4: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents. It has doubled in two weeks.

33: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa is stable.

28: The number of those outbreaks in school and child-care settings, including 24 in elementary schools.

6: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital has been in a general decline for about a month. All current patients are 60 or older.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

879,835: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, about 4,550 more than in Friday's update. That's 88 per cent of the eligible population.

817,655: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with at least two doses, about 800 more than on Friday. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

36,557: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 48 per cent of the population within that age group. About 4,000 got their shot in the last three days.

Across the region

Many local health authorities have warned about an increase in COVID-19 spread, with fears it will get worse as omicron takes over.

There are now more than 2,000 known active COVID-19 cases in the wider region compared to about 1,000 on Dec. 1.

Health units for the Belleville, Kingston and Leeds,Grenville and Lanark (LGL) areas, which have set pandemic records in recent days, are asking residents to avoid in-person gatherings, along with Akwesasne's council.

Everywhere but Ottawa is giving their first update in three days on Monday: