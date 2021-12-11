Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 124 cases of COVID-19, the highest single-day case total in seven months.

Today's Ottawa update

For the second day in a row, Ottawa Public Health (OPH) has reported more than 100 cases. Saturday's 124 cases represent the highest single-day total since early May.

Health officials also reported 611 known active cases – 87 more than on Friday – and no new deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday people in the city should limit unmasked indoor contact with people who are not fully vaccinated, including children newly eligible for vaccines, because of a "consistent and significant increase" in COVID-19 cases.

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 3.

3.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive. It's above three per cent for the first time since the start of autumn.

1.21: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

46.1 The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

34: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one more than was reported in Friday's update.

29: The number of those outbreaks in school and child-care settings, including 25 in elementary schools.

5: The number of confirmed omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents. The new variant has also been found in people from the Gatineau and Kingston areas.

4: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All patients are in their 60s and 70s.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

875,281: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. That's 88 per cent of the eligible population.

816,812: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

32,529: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 43 per cent of the population within that age group.

Across the region