Ottawa reports more than 100 COVID-19 cases for 1st time since May

Ottawa reports highest case count since third wave.

Its hospital and outbreak trends are stable in Friday's update

The Kingston and Belleville areas break more records.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 106 more COVID-19 cases on Friday, the first time that daily count has been over 100 since the end of May.

It reported 524 known active cases and no deaths.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday people in the city should limit unmasked indoor contact with people who are not fully vaccinated, including children newly eligible for vaccines, because of a "consistent and significant increase" in COVID-19 cases.

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are either unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Dec. 3.

3.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive rises again. It's above three per cent for the first time since the start of autumn.

23: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, about the same as one week ago.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low for weeks. (613covid.ca)

1.12: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

38.5 The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

33: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one fewer than in Thursday's update.

27: The number of those outbreaks in child-care settings, including 23 in elementary schools.

5: The number of confirmed omicron variant cases among Ottawa residents. The new variant has also been found in people from the Gatineau and Kingston areas.

5: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. Patients are in their 60s, 70s or 80s.

0: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

875,281: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine, up about 3,100 doses from Wednesday's update. That's 88 per cent of the eligible population.

816,812: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated, about 500 more than on Wednesday. That's 82 per cent of the eligible population.

32,529: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 43 per cent of the population within that age group. About 2,650 kids in that age range got a first shot Monday or Tuesday.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 38 more COVID-19 cases Friday and 203 active cases, which are both pandemic records in that health unit.

Quebec reported 33 more cases in the Outaouais, about the same as the report last Friday.

Leeds, Grenville and Lanark counties reported 27 more COVID-19 cases. The health unit's 81 active cases are three times its count from about a week ago.

Renfrew County reported one more case, dropping its active count to 54 — double what it was one week ago.

Kingston, Frontenac and Lennox & Addington Public Health broke several of its pandemic records again Thursday, as it's done all week. It has one of the highest incidence rates in Ontario.

Known active case counts have risen in most parts of the region, and most health authorities have warned about increased spread. Hospitalizations, which lag behind case trends, have been generally stable everywhere except the Kingston area.