Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Albert Hsu, 8, wears a mask featuring space shuttle mission patches as he checks an interactive display with Canadian Space Agency astronaut Jeremy Hansen Nov. 26, 2021. The new exhibition Earth in Focus: Insights from Space is at the Canada Science and Technology Museum in Ottawa. (Justin Tang/Canadian Press)

Ottawa reported 50 more cases of COVID-19 on Wednesday.

Most key numbers remain stable in the city.

The case count in Hastings Prince Edward continues to rise.

Renfrew County has issued a warning about community spread.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 50 more COVID-19 cases on Wednesday and no more deaths. The city currently has 329 known active cases.

Ottawa's Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Monday that COVID-19 levels remain relatively stable in the city, and said OPH will inform residents of any changes to public health measures due to the arrival of the omicron variant.

So far, four cases of the variant have been detected in Ottawa.

Researchers measuring levels of the novel coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be low since the start of November 2021. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3: Residents age 12 and up who are unvaccinated or who received their first dose less than two weeks ago are three times more likely to contract COVID-19 than are those who are fully vaccinated, according to data up to Nov. 26.

2.1%: The rate of COVID-19 tests coming back positive has risen.

17: The average number of hours it takes to receive a COVID-19 test result, about the same as one week ago.

0.92: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

26.3: The overall weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

27: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Fourteen are in elementary schools.

11: The number of Ottawa residents currently being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. All but one are 60 or over.

2: The number of those Ottawa patients in an intensive care unit.

854,793: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier with one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 5,900 more than Monday. That's 86 per cent of the population within that age group.

813,987: The number of Ottawa residents born in 2016 or earlier who are fully vaccinated, about 700 more than Monday. That's 81 per cent of the population within that age group.

13,887: The number of children in Ottawa born between 2010 and 2016 who have received their first dose of the pediatric COVID-19 vaccine, representing 18 per cent of the population within that age group. Of those, 5,412 doses were administered over Monday and Tuesday.

Across the region

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported 29 more cases Wednesday and now has 151 known active cases, five times the number two weeks ago.

Renfrew County's health unit reported eight more COVID-19 cases. Officials there are warning residents about a concerning rise in cases, and urging anyone with symptoms to isolate and get tested.

The Kingston area has about 300 known active cases, doubling its previous record. There are 11 local patients in an ICU with COVID-19 compared to six in the rest of the wider region. The area's incidence rate of 102.8 remains among the worst in Ontario.

Half of all COVID-19 cases in <a href="https://twitter.com/hashtag/KFLA?src=hash&ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">#KFLA</a> were exposed in household settings. Help reduce the spread of COVID-19. When you attend an indoor social gathering, wear a mask if you are unable to physically distance from others. <a href="https://t.co/skEp5zFAng">pic.twitter.com/skEp5zFAng</a> —@KFLAPH

Quebec reported 31 newly confirmed COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais on Wednesday.

The wider region has now surpassed 60,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases since the pandemic began.