Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 16 new COVID-19 cases and no deaths Sunday

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 16 new COVID-19 cases Sunday, the second highest case total since late June.

It also removed one case from its dashboard.

Ten of Sunday's new cases were people in their 20s.

OPH didn't report any new deaths and hasn't for nearly a month.

There are 77 known active cases in the capital.

Numbers to watch

0.7%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate increases.

1.26: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

6.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: a daycare outbreak with two child cases, as well as one case linked to a staff member.

3: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

770,131: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, as of Friday.

674,412: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose, as of Friday.

73%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

Across the region

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

An exception is Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, which reported 13 new cases in recent days and 24 known active cases after warning about COVID-19 exposure at parties. It doesn't have any COVID-19 patients in hospital.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.