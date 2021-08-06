Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 18 COVID-19 cases and no deaths Friday.

There were 13 more cases reported over two days in the Belleville area.

The Outaouais has three more cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 18 COVID-19 cases Friday, the most in a daily report since June 25. It didn't report any new deaths and hasn't for nearly a month.

There are 65 known active cases in the capital.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found a slight increase at the end of July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0.7%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate increases.

0.84: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). A number under one is a sign the spread is slowing.

4.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: a daycare outbreak with two child cases.

3: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. It's the first ICU patient since late June.

770,131: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose, about 1,500 more than on Wednesday.

674,412: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, which is about 5,700 more than two days ago.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

73%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

An exception is Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, with 13 new cases over two days and 24 known active cases after warning about COVID-19 exposure at parties. It doesn't have any COVID-19 patients in hospital.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.

The Outaouais reported three more cases Friday. It doesn't have any COVID-19 hospital patients and hasn't reported a COVID-19-related death in more than a month.

Premier François Legault announced Thursday vaccine passports will be coming for the province, but didn't share further details.

All of Quebec is currently under green zone rules.