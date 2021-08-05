Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 11 more COVID-19 cases Thursday.

Two new COVID-19 hospitalizations and an outbreak.

The Outaouais has four more COVID-19 cases.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 11 more COVID-19 cases Thursday and no new deaths.

There are 52 known active cases in the capital.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found a slight increase at the end of July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

4.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

0.6: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). A number under one is a sign the spread is slowing.

1: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa: a new daycare outbreak that includes two child cases. This is the city's first outbreak in August.

9,173: The number of COVID-19 cases since late December that are either confirmed or suspected to involve a variant of concern. These variants have made up a significant portion of Ottawa's new COVID-19 cases since mid-March.

A column graph of variants of concern and interest in Ottawa over the most recent 30-day period available. The delta variant is now being identified about as much as the alpha variant. There can be a lag in confirming variant cases because of the time required. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

There are currently about 100 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Most eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.

The Outaouais reported four more cases Thursday. It doesn't have any COVID-19 hospital patients and hasn't reported a COVID death in more than a month.

Premier François Legault announced Thursday vaccine passports will be coming for the province, but didn't share further details.

All of Quebec is currently under green zone rules.