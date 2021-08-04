Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports five more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

There are four more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported five more COVID-19 cases Wednesday and no new deaths.

The health agency removed 12 cases from its total, as it's been doing from time to time as it double-checks its database (often due to residents living in other regions).

There are 43 known active cases in the capital.

Its medical officer of health said last week getting vaccinated and following familiar rules such as masking and distancing can stop COVID-19 from taking hold again.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found a slight increase at the end of July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

0.5%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate is unchanged.

0.95: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). A number under one is a sign the spread is slowing.

3.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

768,618: As of Wednesday, the number of Ottawa residents who have received at least the first vaccine dose, about 1,200 more than on Monday..

668,736: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, which is about 6,700 more than two days ago.

83%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who have at least one vaccine dose.

72%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

There are currently fewer than 100 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.

Most local health units are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

The Outaouais has been averaging slightly more cases, including four more cases Wednesday.

An outbreak from a party north of Trenton is now linked to seven confirmed cases.

In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan.

All of Quebec is under green zone rules.