Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 14 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

No residents with COVID-19 in an ICU.

There are 19 more COVID-19 cases in western Quebec.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 14 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 227 known active cases, but just seven in people age 60 and older.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than seven weeks.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

22: As of Aug. 21, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 22 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

0.93: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

19.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.

10: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit is one fewer than Monday.

9,414: The total number of suspected and confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. There is an average lag of three days in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

303: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa.

181: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

208: The number of total variant cases in Ottawa over those 30 days.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in about 87 per cent of variant cases over the most recent 30 days of data. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

Quebec reports 19 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais Tuesday. There hasn't been a COVID-19 death in that area in nearly two months.

That province will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Wednesday, with a two-week grace period to start.

The health unit for the Belleville area reported five more COVID-19 cases Tuesday, all unvaccinated people.

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in all of eastern Ontario so far in August.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future. Its cabinet is reportedly now considering a vaccine passport.