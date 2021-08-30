Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 45 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Hospitalizations rise and outbreaks fall.

There have been 66 more cases in the Outaouais since Friday.

A long-term care home outbreak grows north of Belleville.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 45 more COVID-19 cases Monday, just more than double the 22 it reported one week ago.

There are 229 known active cases, but just seven in people age 60 and over. OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than seven weeks.

Researchers measuring the levels of coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

22: As of Aug. 21, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 22 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.9%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate has risen.

1.01: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

18.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, with two small community outbreaks ending this weekend.

10: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital. One week ago there were five and there haven't been 10 since late June.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

789,147: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 1,600 more than Friday's update.

728,284: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 3,400 more than Friday.

86%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

79%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Quebec reports 66 more COVID-19 cases in the Outaouais since Friday. There hasn't been a COVID-19 death in that area in nearly two months.

That province will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.

The health unit for the Belleville area reported 18 more COVID-19 cases since Friday, seven of them in fully vaccinated people. A long-term care home outbreak in Marmora is now up to seven cases.

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in all of eastern Ontario so far in August.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future. Its cabinet is reportedly now considering a vaccine passport.