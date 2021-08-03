Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
3 more COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, officials report no COVID hospital patients
- Ottawa reports three more COVID-19 cases Tuesday.
- No local health authority reports a COVID-19 hospital patient.
- A new outbreak makes up most new cases in the Belleville area.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported three more COVID-19 cases Tuesday and no new deaths. It removed two cases from its total, as it's been doing from time to time as it double-checks its database (often due to residents living in other regions).
There are 42 known active cases in the capital.
Its medical officer of health said last week getting vaccinated and following familiar rules such as masking and distancing can stop COVID-19 from taking hold again.
Numbers to watch
4: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
0: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.
0: The number of COVID-19 patients reported by each of the Ottawa-Gatineau area's seven health authorities as of noon ET Tuesday. Two of them have yet to report their long weekend numbers.
1.16: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). A number under one is a sign the spread is slowing.
0: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.
Across the region
There are currently fewer than 100 known active cases in eastern Ontario and western Quebec.
Most local health units are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day and, in eastern Ontario, have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.
Hastings Prince Edward Public Health reported eight more cases Tuesday in its first update since Friday, six of them linked to an outbreak it categorizes as "other" in Frankford, north of Trenton.
The health unit for the Renfrew County area reported six more cases over the long weekend.
Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. All of Quebec is under green zone rules.
