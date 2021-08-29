Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 30 more cases of COVID-19.

Three-fourths of Ottawa's total population has had at least one vaccine dose.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 30 more COVID-19 cases Sunday.

There are 199 known active cases, but just six in people age 60 and over. OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than six weeks.

Deputy medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney has said that while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Numbers to watch

22: As of Aug. 21, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 22 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.6%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate is unchanged.

1.12: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one in a sports setting and one in retail setting.

14: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

7: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, three more than Friday.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

787,553: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday, about 2,500 more than Wednesday's update.

724,834: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 3,600 more than Wednesday.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

79%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

75%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents with at least one dose.

Across the region

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in all of eastern Ontario so far in August.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.

Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.