Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 47 more cases of COVID-19, its most in nearly three months.

Three-quarters of total Ottawa population have at least one vaccine dose.

There are 27 more cases reported in the Outaouais.

A new long-term care home outbreak is declared north of Belleville.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 47 more COVID-19 cases Friday, the largest daily update since June 4.

It has 185 known active cases, just three in people age 60 and over. OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than six weeks.

Deputy medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney said Tuesday while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

22: As of Aug. 21, the risk of COVID-19 infection for unvaccinated people, or those who received their first dose less than two weeks ago, is 22 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

1.6%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate is unchanged.

1.12: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one in a sports setting and one in retail. Both are linked to three confirmed cases.

14: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

4: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Both are one more than on Thursday.

787,553: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 2,500 more than Wednesday's update.

724,834: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 3,600 more than Wednesday.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

79%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

75%: The percentage of all Ottawa residents with at least one dose.

62,898 The number of Pfizer-BioNTech doses given in Ottawa as of Aug. 24.

22,790: The number of Moderna doses given in Ottawa in August.

32: The number of AstraZeneca-Oxford doses given in Ottawa in August.

Across the region

The Outaouais reported 27 more cases in its Friday update with one COVID-19 patient in hospital. The health unit reported its last COVID-19 death on July 2.

Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Wednesday.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report four or fewer cases per day, and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health no longer lists any hospitalizations, but does have a new long-term care home outbreak in Marmora, north of Belleville, that includes two cases.

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in all of eastern Ontario so far in August.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.