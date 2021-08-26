Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 17 more cases of COVID-19 Thursday.

New data shared on vaccination status of COVID-19 patients.

There are 25 more cases reported in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 17 more COVID-19 cases Thursday. It has 158 known active cases, just two in people age 60 and over.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than six weeks.

Thursday's OPH update features newly released data on COVID-19 infections broken down by vaccination status, which was first mentioned last week.

The risk of COVID-19 infection for eligible people — either unvaccinated or received their first dose less than two weeks ago — is 22 times higher than the risk for fully vaccinated people.

Deputy medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney said Tuesday while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

13.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2.4: Incidence rate for fully vaccinated residents from July 18 to Aug. 21.

51.2: Incidence rate for unvaccinated people (no first dose or less than two weeks since first dose) over the same five-week time span.

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, one in a sports setting and one in retail. Both are linked to three confirmed cases.

3: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

9,375: The total number of suspected and confirmed variant cases in Ottawa.

195: The number of variant cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data, or up to Aug. 21.

171: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over that time span.

This stacked bar graph shows the delta variant was confirmed in 171 of 195 variant cases over the most recent 30 days of data. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

The Outaouais reported 25 more cases in its Thursday update with one COVID-19 patient in hospital. The health unit reported its last COVID-19 death on July 2.

Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Wednesday.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report one to three cases per day, and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

The lone exception is Renfrew County, which hasn't reported a new case in a week.

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in all of eastern Ontario so far in August.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.