Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 19 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

City has fewer hospitalizations and outbreaks.

Just two of 156 known active cases are people over age 60.

There are 25 more cases in the Outaouais.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 19 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday. OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than six weeks.

Deputy medical officer of health Dr. Brent Moloughney said Tuesday while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

1.6%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate rises slightly.

1.03: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

13.2: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, with a child-care centre outbreak ending Tuesday.

3: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, one fewer than Tuesday.

0: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

156: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa, up four from Monday.

2: The number of known active COVID-19 cases in Ottawa for residents age 60 and above.

99% of the known active cases of COVID-19 in Ottawa are residents younger than 60. <br><br>40% of the cases are residents in their 20s. <a href="https://t.co/SsbenYtjv2">https://t.co/SsbenYtjv2</a> —@cbcjlong

785,065: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Wednesday, about 1,900 more than Monday's update.

721,204: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 3,400 more than Monday.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

78%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

The Outaouais reported 25 more cases in its Wednesday update with one COVID-19 patient in hospital. The health unit reported its last COVID-19 death on July 2.

Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report one to three cases per day, and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in eastern Ontario so far in August.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.