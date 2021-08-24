Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 16 more cases of COVID-19 Tuesday.

Updated data shows how delta has become the dominant variant.

There are 14 more cases reported in the Outaouais.

The Belleville area has a new outbreak and three COVID-19 hospitalizations.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 16 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday. There are 152 known active cases in the capital, down 13 from Monday.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than six weeks.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said last week while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be up and down since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

3: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, the largest being five cases linked to a child-care centre.

13.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

4: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

0: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit. Both figures are down one from Monday's update

9,349: The total number of suspected and confirmed variant cases in Ottawa. Etches said last week delta had replaced alpha as the dominant variant in the city.

254: The total number of confirmed delta variant cases in Ottawa. There can be a lag in reporting these cases because of the work it needs in the laboratory.

161: The number of delta cases in Ottawa over the most recent 30 days with available data.

Ottawa Public Health said last week the delta variant had taken over as the dominant variant in the city. This updated graphic shows it was confirmed in 161 of 179 variant cases over the most recent 30 days of data. (Ottawa Public Health)

Across the region

The Outaouais reported 14 more cases in its Tuesday update with no COVID-19 patients in hospital. The health unit reported its last COVID-19 death on July 2.

Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report one to three cases per day, and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville area has been an exception with 4 more cases reported Tuesday. All four residents are unvaccinated.

The health unit has a new outbreak at a Belleville child-care facility and lists three COVID-19 hospitalizations. Unlike other areas, it logs people from other regions who are in its hospitals.

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in eastern Ontario so far in August.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.