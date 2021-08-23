Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 22 more cases of COVID-19 Monday.

Hospitalizations and outbreaks in the capital remain stable.

The Outaouais reports 48 more cases over the weekend.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 22 more COVID-19 cases Monday. There are 165 known active cases in the capital, an increase of 16 from Sunday.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than six weeks.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found them to be slightly higher since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

1.5%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate slightly drops.

1.05: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

12.9: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

3: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa, the largest being five cases linked to a child-care centre.

5: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

783,121: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Monday, about 2,300 more than Friday's update.

717,801: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, about 5,600 more than Friday.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

78%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in eastern Ontario and western Quebec so far in August.

On Monday, the Outaouais reported 48 cases over a three-day period. Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report about one to three cases per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

An exception has been Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville area, with 14 more cases reported Monday from the previous three days. Its known active case count slightly dropped to 38.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.