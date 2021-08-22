Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 25 more cases of COVID-19 Sunday.

Ontario reports 722 new COVID-19 cases Sunday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 25 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Sunday.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than a month. But one more person was hospitalized with COVID-19 Sunday, meaning five people are currently in Ottawa hospitals due to COVID-19, and one is in an intensive care unit.

There are 149 known active cases in the capital, an increase of seven from Saturday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said this week while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found an increase since late July. (613covid.ca)

Meanwhile, Ontario's daily case count continued to rise. The province reported another 722 cases of COVID-19 on Sunday, the most on a single day since early June, and two additional deaths. The overall number of people hospitalized in the province with COVID-19 dropped to 178.

Numbers to watch

3: The rate of infection per 100,000 Ottawa residents for those who are fully vaccinated (from July 4 to Aug. 7), according to OPH.

67: The same measure, but for unvaccinated Ottawa residents, over the same time span.

60: The percentage of positive tests over the last month that revealed a case of the delta variant, according to OPH.

11.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.62: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate, as of Thursday.

1.14: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

3: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. One active outbreak is in a daycare, and two are considered community outbreaks.

5: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital — one more than on Saturday.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

780,795: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

712,216: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose, as of Friday.

77%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

Across the region

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in eastern Ontario and western Quebec so far in August.

The Outaouais reported three more cases Friday. Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report about one to three cases per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks. Most do not update numbers on weekends.

The Hastings Prince Edward health unit, which includes Belleville, continued a recent rise in cases. Nearly 30 new cases were reported there over the last week. Kingston reported four new cases Saturday.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.