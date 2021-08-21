Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 18 more cases of COVID-19 Saturday.

Ontario reports 689 new COVID-19 cases Saturday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 18 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Saturday.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than a month. But four people are currently in Ottawa hospitals due to COVID-19 — two more than yesterday — and one is in an intensive care unit.

There are 142 known active cases in the capital, a drop of one from Friday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said this week while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found an increase since late July. (613covid.ca)

Meanwhile, Ontario reported another 689 cases of COVID-19 on Saturday, the most on a single day since early June, and the overall number of people hospitalized in the province with COVID-19 climbed to 212 — the most at any point during Step 3 of the province's reopening plan.

Numbers to watch

3: The rate of infection per 100,000 Ottawa residents for those who are fully vaccinated (from July 4 to Aug. 7), according to OPH.

67: The same measure, but for unvaccinated Ottawa residents, over the same time span.

60: The percentage of positive tests over the last month that revealed a case of the delta variant, according to OPH.

12.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.62: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate, as of Thursday.

1.06: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

3: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. One active outbreak is in a daycare, and two are considered community outbreaks.

4: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital — two more than on Friday.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

780,795: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine as of Friday.

712,216: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose, as of Friday.

77%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

Across the region

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in eastern Ontario and western Quebec so far in August.

The Outaouais reported three more cases Friday. Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report about one to three cases per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks. Most do not update numbers on weekends.

The Hastings Prince Edward health unit, which includes Belleville, continued a recent rise in cases. Nearly 30 new cases were reported there over the last week. Kingston reported four new cases Saturday.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.