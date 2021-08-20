Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 26 more cases of COVID-19 Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 26 more COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Friday.

OPH has not reported a COVID-related death in more than a month. There are 143 known active cases in the capital, 15 more than on Thursday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said this week while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Two people are in hospital with the virus, one of whom is in an intensive care unit.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found an increase since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3: The rate of infection per 100,000 Ottawa residents for those who are fully vaccinated (from July 4 to Aug. 7), according to OPH.

67: The same measure, but for unvaccinated Ottawa residents, over the same time span.

60: The percentage of positive tests over the last month that revealed a case of the delta variant, according to OPH.

12.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.62: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity rate.

1.05: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

3: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. One active outbreak is in a daycare, and two are considered community outbreaks.

2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital — one fewer than Thursday.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

780,795: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of about 2,500 since Wednesday's report.

712,216: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, an increase of about 4,700.

85%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

77%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in eastern Ontario and western Quebec so far in August.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report about one to three cases per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

The exception is the Hastings Prince Edward health unit, which includes Belleville. Seven new cases were reported there on Friday.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.