Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 19 more COVID-19 cases Thursday.

OPH didn't report any deaths and hasn't for a month. There are 128 known active cases in the capital, one more than on Wednesday.

Medical Officer of Health Dr. Vera Etches said Thursday while more people are testing positive, hospitalizations and outbreaks remain low and the city's situation is manageable.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found an increase since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

3: The rate of infection per 100,000 Ottawa residents for those who are fully vaccinated (from July 4 to Aug. 7), according to OPH.

67: The same measure, but for unvaccinated Ottawa residents, over the same time span.

60: The percentage of positive tests over the last month that revealed a case of the delta variant, according to OPH.

12.1 The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.

1.02: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

1: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. The one active outbreak, and the one that ended Wednesday, are at daycares.

3: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in eastern Ontario and western Quebec so far in August.

The Outaouais reported 11 more cases Thursday. Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report about one to three cases per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

Renfrew County's health unit logged its first confirmed case in about two weeks in Thursday's update.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.