Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 19 more cases of COVID-19 Wednesday.

The Belleville area adds 14 cases in two days.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 19 more COVID-19 cases Wednesday.

OPH didn't report any deaths and hasn't for a month. There are 127 known active cases in the capital, down seven from Tuesday's report.

Researchers measuring levels of the coronavirus in Ottawa's wastewater have found an increase since late July. (613covid.ca)

Numbers to watch

1.5%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity slightly increases.

1.07: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

12.2 The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, up from the previous day.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Both are at daycares, with a total of eight positive tests between them.

3: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, one fewer than Tuesday.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

778,237: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, an increase of about 1,600 since Monday's report.

707,461: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, an increase of about 5,400.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who've had at least one vaccine dose.

77%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 and up who are fully vaccinated.

74%: The percentage of Ottawa residents age 12 to 17 who are fully vaccinated. The same percentage of residents age 18 to 39 have one dose.

Across the region

Officials have reported two COVID-19 deaths in eastern Ontario and western Quebec so far in August.

The Outaouais reported four more cases Wednesday. Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report about one to three cases per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

An exception is Hastings Prince Edward Public Health, with 14 cases added over two days (updates provided three times a week). Ten of them are unvaccinated residents and four are fully vaccinated. That area has no COVID-19 hospital patients.

Renfrew County's health unit reports no known active cases.

Ontario is under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan and is staying there for the foreseeable future.