Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 14 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Tuesday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 14 more COVID-19 cases Tuesday.

OPH didn't report any deaths and hasn't for a month. There are 134 known active cases in the capital.

Numbers to watch

1.4%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity.

1.04: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

11.5: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, up from the previous day.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Both are at daycares, where six children and two staff members have tested positive.

4: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, one more than yesterday.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

Across the region

On Monday, the Outaouais reported 34 more cases since last week. The health unit does not report on weekends.

Quebec will introduce a vaccine passport for many non-essential public places on Sept. 1.

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

Over the weekend, the Eastern Ontario Health Unit (EOHU) reported its first COVID-19 death since the first week of July.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. In eastern Ontario, all units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.