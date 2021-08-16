Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa reports 20 more cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Monday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 20 more COVID-19 cases Monday.

OPH didn't report any deaths and hasn't for nearly a month. There are 138 known active cases in the capital.

Numbers to watch

1.4%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity as of Monday's report.

1.11: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

11.1: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, up from the previous day.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Both are at daycares, where six children and two staff members have tested positive.

3: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, one fewer than yesterday.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

776,665: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Monday.

702,084: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, as of Monday.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who've had at least one vaccine dose, as of Monday.

76%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, as of Monday.

Across the region

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa generally report an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

There are two exceptions. Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, reported 11 cases on Monday, and the Leeds, Grenville and Lanark District Health Unit reported 10 cases.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.