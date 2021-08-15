Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 13 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Sunday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 13 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Sunday.

Sunday's case count follows three days during which the capital reported some of its highest case totals in months, including 21 cases reported on both Thursday and Friday — the most reported on a single day in the capital since June 20.

There are 137 known active cases in the capital, up from 129 the day before.

Numbers to watch

1.09%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity as of Friday's report.

1.15: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

10.6: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, up from 9.7 the day before.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Both are at daycares, where six children and two staff members have tested positive.

4: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, the same number as Friday's report.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

774,861: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, as of Friday.

692,964: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who've had at least one vaccine dose, as of Friday.

75%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated, as of Friday.

Across the region

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

The exception is the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, which reported seven cases Friday.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.