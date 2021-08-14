Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Saturday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 19 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Saturday.

Saturday's case count follows 21 cases reported on both Thursday and Friday — the most cases reported on a single day in the capital since June 20.

There are 129 known active cases in the capital, up from 114 the day before.

Numbers to watch

1.0%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity as of Friday's report.

1.10: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

9.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, up from 9.0 the day before.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Both are at daycares, where six children and two staff members have tested positive.

4: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, the same number as Friday's report.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

774,861: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

692,964: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who've had at least one vaccine dose.

75%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

The exception is the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, which reported seven cases Friday.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.