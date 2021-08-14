Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 19 new COVID-19 cases, active cases rise to 129
- Ottawa is reporting 19 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Saturday.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 19 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Saturday.
Saturday's case count follows 21 cases reported on both Thursday and Friday — the most cases reported on a single day in the capital since June 20.
There are 129 known active cases in the capital, up from 114 the day before.
Numbers to watch
1.0%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity as of Friday's report.
1.10: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.
9.7: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, up from 9.0 the day before.
2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Both are at daycares, where six children and two staff members have tested positive.
4: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, the same number as Friday's report.
1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.
774,861: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.
692,964: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.
84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who've had at least one vaccine dose.
75%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.
Across the region
Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.
The exception is the Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, which reported seven cases Friday.
Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.
Comments
To encourage thoughtful and respectful conversations, first and last names will appear with each submission to CBC/Radio-Canada's online communities (except in children and youth-oriented communities). Pseudonyms will no longer be permitted.
By submitting a comment, you accept that CBC has the right to reproduce and publish that comment in whole or in part, in any manner CBC chooses. Please note that CBC does not endorse the opinions expressed in comments. Comments on this story are moderated according to our Submission Guidelines. Comments are welcome while open. We reserve the right to close comments at any time.
Become a CBC Member
Join the conversationCreate account
Already have an account?