Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today

Ottawa is reporting 21 new cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths Friday.

Today's Ottawa update

Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported 21 COVID-19 cases and no new deaths Friday.

Friday's case count follows another 21 cases reported Thursday — the most cases reported on a single day in the capital since June 20.

There are 114 known active cases in the capital, up from 97 the day before.

Numbers to watch

1.09%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity as of Friday's report.

1.23: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t). The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.

9.0: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents, up from 8.6 the day before.

2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa. Both are at daycares, where six children and two staff members have tested positive.

4: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, the same number as Thursday's report.

1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.

774,861: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine.

692,964: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who've had at least one vaccine dose.

75%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.

Across the region

Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.

The exceptions are Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, which reported seven cases Friday, and the Eastern Ontario Health Unit, where nine new cases were reported Thursday.

Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.