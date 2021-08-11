Key COVID-19 numbers in the Ottawa area today
Ottawa reports 10 new COVID-19 cases, no deaths
- Ottawa reports another 10 cases of COVID-19 and no new deaths.
Today's Ottawa update
Ottawa Public Health (OPH) reported another 10 COVID-19 cases Wednesday.
OPH didn't report any deaths and hasn't for nearly a month.
There are 82 known active cases in the capital.
Numbers to watch
1.19%: Ottawa's average COVID-19 test positivity as of Wednesday's report.
1.2: The number of people infected by a single COVID-19 case, or R(t), according to Wednesday's data. The rate of spread is considered under control when the number is below one.
7.8: The weekly incidence rate, a rolling seven-day total of new COVID-19 cases expressed per 100,000 residents.
2: The number of active COVID-19 outbreaks in Ottawa.Two different daycare outbreaks with five cases involving children and one linked to a staff member.
2: The number of Ottawa residents being treated for COVID-19 in an Ottawa hospital, one fewer than reported yesterday.
1: The number of those patients in an intensive care unit.
773,555: The number of Ottawa residents who have received at least one vaccine dose.
687,161: The number of Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.
84%: The percentage of Ottawa residents 12 and up — all those who are currently eligible for a vaccine — who've had at least one vaccine dose.
74%: The percentage of eligible Ottawa residents who are fully vaccinated.
Across the region
Eastern Ontario health units outside of Ottawa are generally reporting an average of a new case or two per day at most and aren't reporting any COVID-19 hospital patients or outbreaks.
The exception is Hastings Prince Edward Public Health in the Belleville, Ont., area, which recently issued a warning about COVID-19 exposure at parties and reported seven cases Wednesday.
Ontario is currently under Step 3 of the province's pandemic reopening plan. In eastern Ontario, most units have met the province's fully vaccinated threshold for the next reopening step.
